MP approves Rs 47 crore human-elephant conflict mitigation plan

Bhopal, May 13 To reduce the recurring conflicts between humans and elephants, especially in southern Madhya Pradesh, where these animals frequently traverse a specific forest corridor and raid farmland, rural properties, and houses in the state, the government has come up with a Rs 47 crore Human-Elephant Conflict Mitigation plan.

The state cabinet approved the plan on Tuesday.

As part of this initiative, local farmers and rural communities in areas prone to elephant encounters will be trained in effective strategies to handle sudden attacks.

They will learn techniques to safely drive elephants away from farms and minimise losses related to crops, property, and livelihoods, Urban Development Minister and government spokesperson Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

According to forest officials, over 150 wild elephants regularly inhabit the Bandhavgarh and Sanjay Dubri Tiger Reserves. These elephants often migrate from neighbouring Chhattisgarh and enter human settlements, particularly tribal villages, increasing the risk of confrontation, crop losses, property damage, and safety concerns.

The project combines traditional and innovative methods, including chili-based deterrents, citrus plantations, trip alarms, and bee-hive fences.

Led by the Forest Department, it promotes coexistence by reducing conflict while ensuring both human and elephant welfare. A recent incident highlighted the urgency of managing this conflict.

Six months ago, 11 elephants perished after consuming a fungus-infected Kodo crop, allegedly cultivated by farmers. In retaliation, an enraged elephant trampled two individuals to death. Following this tragedy, the state initiated discussions on implementing effective elephant management strategies.

“The state is implementing tech-based measures such as radio bulletins, WhatsApp alerts, and a dedicated control room to inform villagers about elephant movements and guide them on handling encounters safely,” the Minister said.

The plan will also include the use of AI or satellite-based monitoring of elephant movements so that farmers can be alerted in advance.

Additional elephant populations have been identified in the forested regions of Rewa and Shahdol divisions, further underscoring the need for proactive measures.

