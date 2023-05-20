MP: Army man rapes 22-year-old woman on pretext of marriage in Gwalior; case registered

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 20 : An Army man allegedly raped a 22-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, an official said on Saturday.

"The woman is a resident of Gola Ka Mandir locality in the district. The accused is a soldier in the Indian Army and he is one of her relatives. The accused also lives in the same locality. Both of them have been in contact since 2019," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Dandotiya said.

The woman told the police that last month, the accused called her to meet in a hotel room where he misbehaved with her. When she protested, the accused promised her to marry and also violated her. In the meantime, the accused also clicked her pictures and made videos of her, ASP Dandotiya said.

She further told the police that after that the accused called her again in the hotel room and was pressurising her for physical relation. When she asked about marriage, the accused refused to do so and threatened her for making photos and videos viral and kept pressuring her to make physical relations, the officer said.

Later, the woman told her story to her family members, after which the kin reached Murar police station and registered a case against the accused. He had come to Gwalior on a leave for a few days.

ASP further said that as the victim was raped, a case was registered under various relevant sections and started the investigation into the matter. The accused has not been arrested so far and efforts were being made to nab him.

