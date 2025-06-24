MP: Army soldier dies as dummy bomb falls off drone during training session

Bhopal, June 24 A routine training exercise turned fatal for an Army soldier on Monday evening when a four-kilogram iron dummy bomb struck his head during a drone simulation at the Army Firing Range in Bhopal’s Sukhi Sewania area.

According to police, the bomb—intended for a controlled drop during the session—fell from a height of approximately 400 feet and hit Havildar Vijay Singh on the head. The impact proved fatal, and Singh died on the spot. The training session was part of a programme to equip personnel with drone warfare preparedness.

Havildar Singh, 37, hailed from Uttarakhand and was posted at the Army Office in Bairagarh, Bhopal. He had reported to the firing range for scheduled routine exercises when the mishap occurred.

Police officials confirmed that preliminary findings point to the accidental release of the dummy bomb from the drone. An investigation is underway to determine whether technical failure or a breach in safety protocol contributed to the incident.

According to preliminary reports, the dummy bomb, mounted on a drone for simulation purposes, deviated from its designated drop zone and hit the soldier. He was immediately rushed to the Army Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Police authorities reached the scene promptly after being notified.

An investigating officer from Sukhi Sewania Police Station confirmed that a case has been registered and Panchnama proceedings completed. “The post-mortem examination has been conducted, and the police were looking into possible causes, including equipment malfunction or oversight in safety protocols,” the officer added.

This accident has brought renewed attention to safety measures during high-risk training operations.

Defence analysts note that with the increasing integration of drone technology into military tactics, standard operating procedures must evolve accordingly.

In a separate incident last month, two constables were critically injured after a hand grenade exploded during a mock drill in Bhopal. The explosion occurred during a training exercise at the 25th Battalion premises, where security personnel were demonstrating the use of grenades as part of a preparedness drill. Head Constable Vishal Singh and Constable Santosh Kumar had sustained serious injuries in the blast.

