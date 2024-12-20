MP Assembly adjourned sine die amid protest over scuffle outside Parliament

Bhopal, Dec 20 The Winter Session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly was adjourned sine die on Friday after a high-voltage drama from the members of both ruling and opposition parties over the scuffle outside Parliament.

On the fifth day, soon after the House proceedings began, senior BJP MLA Sitasharan Sharma raised Thursday's incident on Parliament premises and accused Congress MP and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of indulging in violence.

Congress MLA and the LoP in the state Assembly, Umang Singhar, objected, saying the House can't discuss this issue as the person (Rahul Gandhi) is not a member of this House.

Instead, the Congress MLAs, who were present in the House sporting blue scarves and Constitution copies, stood up from their benches, shouted slogans and reiterated their demand to seek an apology from the BJP over an alleged insulting remark on B. R. Ambedkar in Parliament.

For a short moment, the members from both sides came face-to-face, accusing each other of insulting Ambedkar, which prompted Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar to adjourn the House sine die.

Later, Cooperation Minister Vishwas Sargang accused the Opposition members of disrespecting the national anthem.

He said, "When the national anthem was played in the House, Congress members started protesting there. It is an insult to the Constitution and national anthem."

Notably, on Thursday, a protest over an alleged insulting remark on Dr Ambedkar turned out to be ugly as two Lok Sabha MPs were injured during a scuffle that broke out between ruling and opposition members at Parliament premises.

Later, both sides filed complaints against each other.

Later, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the BJP MPs were protesting outside the Parliament gate where Rahul Gandhi with a few of his MPs physically assaulted them.

