MP Assembly special session set for heated debate tomorrow

Bhopal, Dec 16 The Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly will convene a single-day special session on December 17, expected to witness sharp exchanges between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who recently marked two years in office on December 13, will present a detailed report on the government’s achievements over the past two years.

Deputy Chief Ministers Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda, along with other BJP legislators, will join the discussion.

Key topics include the state’s declaration as Naxal-free on December 11, urban development, education, health, women’s empowerment, industrial policy, tourism, culture, heritage, agriculture, cooperation, animal husbandry, and internal security.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, who also completed two years in his role on Tuesday, has strategised with Congress legislators to challenge the government’s claims.

“The BJP government will count its achievements, but Congress is ready to expose the truth. The session should not be a show, but a platform to answer the people,” Singhar posted on X after a late-night meeting.

The special sitting comes just 12 days after the five-day Winter Session ended on December 5, during which the House passed a second supplementary budget of Rs 13,156 crore following intense debate.

