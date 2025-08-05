MP Assembly witnesses ruckus on fertiliser crisis and recruitment row; Oppn stages walkout

Bhopal, Aug 5 The Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly witnessed heated exchanges and a walkout by Congress legislators on Tuesday over allegations of a widespread fertiliser shortage and an alleged recruitment scam in Jabalpur.

The Opposition accused the government of failing to ensure the timely supply of fertilisers and urea to farmers, forcing them to purchase inputs at inflated prices from the open market. Congress leaders, led by Umang Singhar, staged a symbolic protest in the Assembly premises, carrying empty fertiliser sacks and vials of nano urea to highlight what they termed a “deepening agrarian crisis.”

They claimed that farmers across the state were struggling to procure essential inputs during the peak sowing season, and that crop yields were being compromised due to administrative apathy.

Responding to the allegations, Agriculture Minister Andal Singh Kansana dismissed the claims as “completely baseless.”

“There is no fertiliser crisis anywhere in Madhya Pradesh,” Kansana asserted during the session.

“If anyone can name a district, tehsil, or village facing a shortage, I will ensure fertiliser is sent there immediately. I say this with full confidence.”

When asked about the Congress’s dramatic protest involving sacks and symbolic nano fertiliser bottles, Kansana retorted, “Whether they come with sacks on their heads or buffalo horns, it’s their matter. I won’t comment on that. But their allegations are unfounded.”

State Minister Vishwas Sarang also weighed in, stating that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the country had seen development in every sector.

He added that issues related to identity, culture, and faith had been addressed, and the government remained committed to inclusive progress. The session took another contentious turn when Congress MLA Lakhan Ghanghoria raised an attention notice regarding alleged fraudulent recruitment in Jabalpur.

He claimed that Vijay Pandey, a data assistant in the district’s vaccination programme, had been removed following an order by the Chief Medical and Health Officer. Ghanghoria alleged that Pandey’s appointment was made without proper documentation.

In response, the Education Department clarified that Pandey had not submitted his mark sheet for the relevant year and that “no fraud” had occurred during that period.

Dissatisfied with the government’s reply, Congress members staged a walkout, demanding greater transparency and accountability in contractual appointments. The Assembly continues to grapple with mounting tensions as the Monsoon Session progresses, with the Opposition vowing to raise one issue each day to hold the government to account.

