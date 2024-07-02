MP Assembly witnesses ruckus over LoP Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Hindu’ remarks

Bhopal, July 2 Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday witnessed a ruckus over the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Hindus.

The BJP legislators protested in the House and shouted slogans on the second day of the monsoon session. The Congress MLAs too responded aggressively with ‘Jai Samvidhan’ slogans which prompted Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar to intervene and calm down the situation.

The Assembly witnessed the ruckus when the legislators were discussing the alleged Nursing colleges scam in Madhya Pradesh during the question hours session.

As the Congress legislators were targeting the ruling BJP over irregularities in Nursing college exams, the legislators from the ruling side stood up and chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Meanwhile, the rightwing organisations Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal staged a protest in Bhopal and other parts of the state over LoP Rahul Gandhi’s remarks against the Hindus.

The protesters burned an effigy of LoP Rahul Gandhi and demanded an apology from him over his alleged remarks against the Hindu community.

LoP Rahul Gandhi during his first address in Lok Sabha on Monday came with a copy of the Constitution and poster of Lord Shiva and launched a fierce attack on the BJP and its ideological mentor, the RSS.

