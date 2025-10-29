MP Assembly’s winter session to begin on Dec 1 with four sittings

Bhopal, Oct 29 The Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly is set to convene its winter session from Monday, December 1, following an official notification issued by Governor Mangubhai Patel under Article 174(1) of the Constitution.

The session, marking the seventh sitting of the 16th Assembly, will span four days of legislative activity. According to the calendar released by the Assembly Secretariat on Wednesday, the sittings are scheduled for December 1, 2, 4, and 5, with December 3 marked as a recess. Each day will begin with the Question Hour, followed by government business.

On Friday, December 5, the Assembly will also take up private members’ business in the final two and a half hours of the sitting.

The Assembly will meet daily from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM and again from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM, unless directed otherwise by the Speaker. Members have been notified to submit private bills by November 4 and resolutions by November 20.

Notices for adjournment motions, attention calls, Rule 267-K matters, and motions of no-confidence will be accepted from November 25 during office hours.

The Secretariat has laid out detailed protocols for submitting these notices, including designated officers and timing windows.

Notices received after 9:00 AM on sitting days will be considered for the following day, while those submitted on non-sitting weekdays will be accepted between 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM.

Members are reminded to avoid sending notices to officials’ residences and to ensure all submissions are properly signed and formatted.

Security arrangements within the Assembly premises will be strictly enforced, with entry permitted only through authorised passes. Members are urged not to press security personnel for unauthorised access for guests.

Literature and documents for members will be distributed through designated lockers in the Information Office.

The Secretariat also emphasised the importance of updating contact details and adhering to procedural norms, including restrictions on premature publication of Assembly notices and decorum during debates.

With preparations underway, the session promises a structured and disciplined legislative engagement to close the year.

--IANS

sktr/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor