MP: Ayushman Bharat scheme turns lifesaver for many residents of Chhindwara

Chhindwara, May 26 Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri - Jan Arogya Yojana (ABPM-JAY) is one of the largest healthcare schemes in the world, which provides healthcare cover and free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh per family for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

The scheme has turned out to be a lifesaver for lakhs of people across the country, as the beneficiary is entitled to get treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh, free of cost in any government or private hospital.

Many residents of Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh spoke to IANS, explaining how their lives changed after they became the beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Nazia Khan's husband Mustak Khan had four blockages in his heart. For the family, their ground slipped beneath their feet after they got to know about his life-threatening illness. It was difficult for them to bear the expenses of the illness and treatment.

Nazia Khan took a brave decision and took a loan by mortgaging her jewellery. She got two blockages cured, but she did not have the capacity to take a loan to get the other two blockages cured. It was then she got to know about Aysuhman Bharat Yojana. The family got an Ayushman card made, and her husband was treated for free under this scheme.

Anil Kumar, who was suffering from a bone problem, went to Nagpur for his treatment. Unable to afford treatment in a private hospital, he got treatment with the help of Ayushman card and got himself operated. He says that Ayushman card has proved to be a lifesaver for him.

Deepak Khandelwal, a private hospital operator, said that many patients came to him, suffering from serious diseases, but due to poor financial condition, it was difficult to treat them.

“Under Ayushman Card, any patient can avail better benefits of this scheme by getting successful treatment done in Chhindwara itself,” he said.

Currently, 55 crore individuals are covered under the scheme across the country, while many states/UTs have also expanded the beneficiary base, at their own cost.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor