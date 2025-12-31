MP: Bhedaghat's marble art gets new recognition, sculptors thank PM Modi

Bhopal, Dec 31 Bhedaghat, often referred to as the 'grand canyon of India', is a beautiful tourist destination known for its stone art, particularly marble sculpting. Artisans in this region create intricate deities and other sculptures from the soft marble found along the banks of the Narmada River.

The sculptors transform the marble into elaborate deities and unique sculptures, which in turn provide livelihood opportunities to many sculptors and their families. The marble and stone carving industry has emerged as a sustainable business in the region, providing employment and income to numerous residents.

A couple of marble sculptors speaking to IANS said that camps organised under the PM Vishwakarma Yojana here, trained the wannabe craftsmen and sculptors, thus spurring progress in the sector. Many of them thanked the Prime Minister for launching this scheme.

Sculptor Sheikh Ahfaz, in a conversation with IANS, said that the artwork and handcrafted items here are famous. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highly appreciated them at an event held at Yashobhoomi. We present special gifts to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion.

Sheikh Ahfaz said that many types of marble items are made here.

“We are grateful to Prime Minister Modi for giving importance to this work. He thought about the grassroots artisans. No Prime Minister before him ever thought about us,” he added.

Sculptor Aaron Khan has been making and selling marble sculptures for the past 40 years. He said that all types of sculptures are made from marble. All the sculptures are handcrafted by artisans.

Notably, Bhedaghat is known for its stunning marble cliffs, where limestone rocks rise to 30 meters above the river.

Also, the unique marble of the Bhedaghat region comes in various colours such as white, grey, pink, and bluish-grey, further enhancing the beauty of the marble cliffs.

