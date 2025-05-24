MP: Bhind set to be new industrial hub in Gwalior-Chambal region, says CM Yadav

Bhopal, May 24 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government has decided to establish Bhind as the new industrial hub in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

Emphasising the commitment to employment and industrial growth as well as its plan for women empowerment and farmers' income, CM Yadav reiterated the government's plans for across Madhya Pradesh in the next five years.

The Chief Minister made these announcements addressing a public rally in Lahar Assembly constituency of the Bhind district, located adjoining to the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a gathering on Friday, CM Yadav highlighted the successful 'Operation Sindoor' carried out by the Indian Armed Forces.

He noted that number of youths while serving in the Indian Army have sacrificed their lives for the country.

He praised the courage of Bhind's youth, saying that the region has a proud history of service in the Armed Forces.

"Every household in Bhind has produced brave soldiers guarding the nation's borders," CM Yadav said.

He noted that the area has transformed from the fear of dacoits to one of progress and pride.

"The people of Bhind have chosen the path of development, and the state government is fully committed to the progress of the Chambal region," he added.

Highlighting progress in irrigation, CM Yadav said that at present, Madhya Pradesh has 55 lakh hectares of irrigated land, with a target of 100 lakh hectares in the near future.

He mentioned key interlinking river projects, including Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal River Project, approved after 40 years, with a cost of Rs 70,000 crore, and the Ken-Betwa Link Project, supported by the Central government, which will benefit multiple districts in Bundelkhand.

The Chief Minister added that the project is expected to benefit several thousands of families by providing sustainable access to irrigation, drinking water and industrial resources.

He said that once the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal River Project is executed, several districts in Gwalior-Chambal regions along with others such as Indore, Ujjain, Dhar, Agar-Malwa, Shajapur, Dewas, and Rajgarh will get enough water for irrigation.

