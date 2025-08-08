MP: Bhopal’s ‘horn protest’ against VIP culture goes viral; echoes nationwide frustration

Bhopal, Aug 8 In a striking act of civic dissent, passersby at a busy Bhopal square turned their frustration into a chorus of honking as Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s convoy passed through.

The protest - peaceful yet piercing - was captured on video and quickly went viral across social media platforms, amplifying public outrage against India’s entrenched VIP culture.

The convoy, reportedly comprising over 18 vehicles and flanked by a platoon of police, brought traffic and daily life to a standstill.

Citizens waiting at the square, blocked from moving until the motorcade cleared, responded not with slogans or stones, but with a sustained wave of horn-blowing.

The message was unmistakable: stop this culture of excess.

“No slogans were raised in Bhopal, no stones were thrown,” noted a local observer. “This time, the public only blew horns.”

The video footage shows commuters visibly agitated, honking in unison as the convoy rolls past - an act of defiance that resonated far beyond the city.

Similar protests have occurred elsewhere. In Hyderabad, commuters erupted in mass honking when Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s convoy disrupted peak-hour traffic.

These incidents reflect a growing impatience with symbolic reforms that fail to dismantle systemic privilege.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly condemned VIP culture. In his 2017 ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address, he urged replacing “VIP” with “EPI” - (Every Person is Important).

His government banned red beacons on official vehicles and has promoted gestures of humility, such as waiting in line for a COVID-19 vaccination and honouring construction workers during national events and ensured that workers who built the Central Vista were honoured as special guests during Republic Day celebrations.

Yet, despite these efforts, the culture persists. Convoys, roadblocks, and preferential treatment remain routine.

The Bhopal protest, amplified by viral footage, signals a shift: citizens are no longer content with passive compliance. The streets of Bhopal have spoken - loudly, clearly, and without uttering a word. The honking may have stopped, but its echo continues to challenge the silence of privilege.

