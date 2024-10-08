MP BJP celebrates Haryana poll victory

Bhopal, Oct 8 Madhya Pradesh BJP celebrated the party's stunning victory in the Haryana Assembly election by distributing sweets, dancing and bursting firecrackers here in Bhopal.

The celebration party led by the party's head unit head V. D. Sharma and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav went till late at Roshanpura Chowk in the state capital Bhopal.

BJP's victory in Haryana was somewhat like in Madhya Pradesh as the party emerged victorious in the Assembly elections, held around 10 months back.

When the election was announced last year, the BJP government led by the then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was facing high anti-incumbency after nearly two decades of its rule in Madhya Pradesh.

Congress under the leadership of ex-CM Kamal Nath was confident to wrest power from the BJP, and political observers had also predicted an absolute majority for the grand-old party.

However, when the poll results were announced on December 3, the Congress witnessed a humiliating defeat and the analysis of political observers and Exit Polls proved wrong.

BJP won 163 out of 230 assembly seats, while the Congress reduced to 63 against 114 it had won in 2018. Following the victory in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP's central leadership replaced Shivraj Singh Chouhan with a new face Mohan Yadav as Chief Minister.

Similarly, the BJP was facing anti-incumbency against its 10 years of governance in Haryana, and the Congress was looking overconfident to return to power after one decade.

However, when the poll results were announced on Tuesday, it defied all Exit Polls, as the ruling BJP returned to power by securing 48 out of 90 assembly seats for the third consecutive term.

The Congress was able to win only 37 seats, resulting in a setback to the party, which has been riddled with ‘internal factionalism’ in the state. This electoral battle, the first significant face-off between the two national parties after the Lok Sabha elections, has the potential to shape the political discourse in the upcoming Assembly polls in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Delhi.

MP BJP leadership credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charismatic leadership and his governance system in the last 10 years for the party's victory in the Haryana Assembly election.

"Haryana's victory is an example of the charismatic leadership of MP Modi and public welfare policies introduced by the double-engine government for the last 10 years in Haryana," Chief Minister Mohan said reacting to the party's victory in the state.

Mohan Yadav, who was one of the star campaigners for the BJP and had addressed public rallies in six assembly seats (most of these seats were Yadav community dominated), the party won all those seats in Haryana.

