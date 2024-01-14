MP BJP, Cong move on from Assembly polls, get set for LS contest

Bhopal Jan 14 After the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, both the ruling party, BJP, and the Opposition Congress are not willing to take any chances in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Both parties are emphasising grassroots-level consolidation, as the assembly elections have revived hope within the Congress, while the BJP has encountered potential challenges.

In the state's assembly elections, the BJP secured a significant lead, winning 163 out of the 230 assembly seats, while the Congress managed to bag 66 seats.

Although there is a considerable margin between the BJP and the Congress in the assembly seats, when viewed in the context of the Lok Sabha elections, the outcome raises concerns in the BJP.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, out of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the BJP won 28, with the Congress emerging victorious only in Chhindwara.

Analysing the assembly seats in the parliamentary constituencies, it is evident that the BJP faced defeat in Muraina (5 seats), Bhind (4 seats), Gwalior (4 seats), Tikamgarh (3 seats), Mandla (5 seats), Balaghat (4 seats), Ratlam (4 seats), Dhar (5 seats), and Khargone (5 seats).

In Chhindwara parliamentary constituency, the BJP failed to win a single seat in the assembly.

After the results of the assembly elections, the BJP called a meeting of the candidates who faced defeat, and discussions were held with officials. The BJP has now started focusing on the booths where it had to face defeat.

While the BJP state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma is holding meetings and staying in Bhopal, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is touring the regional areas.

On the other hand, the Congress has also initiated the formulation of strategies for the Lok Sabha elections.

Congress state president Jitu Patwari, opposition leader Umang Singhar, and deputy opposition leader Hemant Katare have embarked on a tour together.

Political analysts believe that the Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh will be different from the assembly elections. However, it won't be as easy for the BJP as it was in the 2019 elections. This is why both the Congress and the BJP have intensified their preparations and are determined to secure victory under any circumstances. As a result, the elections in the state are expected to be interesting and intense, and any mistake will undoubtedly lead to significant losses for the concerned party.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor