MP BJP honours 'MISA bandis' to recall Emergency

Bhopal, June 25 Madhya Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday observed the "Emergency" by organising seminars at party offices across the state.

On the occasion, the BJP honoured those who were imprisoned under Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during emergency period.

Senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister, Narottam Mishra slammed Congress' leadership, saying their ancestors imposed Emergency in the country and the present leadership is talking to protect the Constitution.

He said the Congress government amended the Constitution more than 100 times and they are misleading the people with false claims of ending reservation.

"During the Lok Sabha elections, the entire INDIA bloc spread false information to mislead people. BJP has decided to organise a nationwide programme on Emergency to inform people about it," Mishra added.

A mega seminar would be organised at CM house on Wednesday. ‘MISA Bandis’ from across Madhya Pradesh would be welcomed at CM house, a BJP leader told IANS.

The 25 June 1975, marked the day when the authoritarian Indira Gandhi government imposed the Emergency on the world’s largest democracy.

Democracy was strangled and fundamental rights of the people were curtailed. It is considered to be the darkest chapter in the history of seven decades of independent India.

--IANS

