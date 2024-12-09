MP: BJP leader Yogendra Solanki booked for rape charges

Bhopal, Dec 9 Political row erupted in Madhya Pradesh on Monday after the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Vidisha district vice-president Yogendra Solanki was booked for alleged rape charges.

The police action came following a complaint from a woman, who alleged that Solanki raped her on multiple occasions and used to threaten her with dire consequences if she tells anyone.

The 23-year-old victim, who is said to be the niece of Solanki, has lodged a complaint at Nateran police station in Vidisha, following which, a FIR was registered on Sunday.

Police said upon receiving the complaint, the woman was taken for a medical check-up, which confirmed rape.

"FIR has been registered after medical report of the woman confirmed rape," a senior police official said on Monday.

Meanwhile, Solanki has tendered his resignation from the party as well as from his post on Monday. In his resignation letter to BJP's district president for Vidisha, Solanki said, he has been implicated in a false rape case.

"A false case of rape has been imposed against me, therefore, I am resigning from the BJP and from the post to ensure a fair investigation in the matter," Solanki's resignation letter read.

Responding on the matter, Madhya Pradesh Congress head Jitu Patwari hit at BJP, alleging that despite being booked for a serious charge of rape, Solanki is being shielded by BJP.

"The victim has told police that Yogendra Solanki had been harassing and sexually torturing her for a long time. However, he is yet to get arrested. BJP government trying to protect him," Patwari alleged.

MP BJP leaders, however, refrained from making a statement on the matter.

Notably, the Vidisha Lok Sabha seat is being represented by BJP's stalwart and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

