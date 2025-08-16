MP BJP Minister demands Congress apology over ‘Pakistan’ mention in social media post

Bhopal, Aug 16 Madhya Pradesh Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Vishwas Sarang on Saturday hit out at the Congress after the official Facebook page of the state Youth Congress allegedly carried the message “Happy Independence Pakistan” on Independence Day.

A video grab of the post went viral on social media, showing Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress's official Facebook page mentioned the hashtag "Happy Independence Pakistan", instead of the Independence Day of India.

However, that post was deleted soon after controversy erupted on Friday, with Youth Congress claiming that the party's Facebook page was allegedly "hacked".

BJP Minister Vishwas Sarang, who had shared a screenshot of the MP Youth Congress's social media post on his handle, said that the "leaders of the grand old party have always kept Pakistan in their hearts".

Sarang, who represents the Narela Assembly seat in Bhopal, claimed that when he raised an objection to the MP Youth Congress's social media post, they deleted that post immediately, but they didn't tender any apology.

"How can one forget to mention India or Bharat on the occasion of Independence Day? They were celebrating Pakistan's Independence Day on their social media post. That post has been deleted after I raised the issue, but none of the senior Congress leaders tendered any apology for it," Sarang told IANS.

The BJP leader also said that the Opposition would ask questions on India's Armed Forces, seek poof of the surgical strike and 'Operation Sindoor', because "they love Pakistan".

"We have always been saying that Congress consistently talks in favour of Pakistan. Glorifying Pakistan, projecting Pakistan on the world map -- this has always been part of Congress’s agenda," Sarang added.

Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress president Mitendra Singh, however, dismissed the allegations, insisting the page had been hacked. “We are lodging a police complaint. The BJP is trying to politicise a mischievous act by miscreants,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor