MP: BJP president Nadda meets Padma awardee Bhil artist, Bhuri Bai

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 26 : Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Madhya Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Padma awardee Bhil artist, Bhuri Bai in Bhopal on Monday.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway in Bhopal for PM Modi's visit to the city on Tuesday to flag off five Vande Bharat trains. The PM will also address BJP workers from Bhopal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off five new Vande Bharat Express trains physically and virtually from Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Tuesday, an official statement said on Monday.

At around 10:30 AM, the Prime Minister will reach Rani Kamalapati Railway Station and flag off five Vande Bharat Express trains. This includes Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express; Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express; Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express; Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express; and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express.

Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express will connect Mahakaushal Region (Jabalpur) to the Central Region (Bhopal) of Madhya Pradesh. Also, improved connectivity will benefit tourist places like Bheraghat, Pachmarhi, Satpura, etc. The train will be faster by about thirty minutes compared to the fastest train on the route.

Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express will improve the connectivity of the Malwa Region (Indore) and Bundelkhand Region (Khajuraho) to the Central Region (Bhopal). This will benefit important tourist sites like Mahakaleshwar, Mandu, Maheshwar, Khajuraho, and Panna. The train will be about two hours and thirty minutes faster than the fastest existing train on the route.

Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai The Vande Bharat Express will be Goa's first Vande Bharat Express. It will run between Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Goa's Madgaon station. It will help save about one hour of journey time when compared with the current fastest train connecting the two places.

Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will connect important cities in Karnataka - Dharwad, Hubballi, and Davangere - with the state capital, Bengaluru. It will immensely benefit tourists, students, industrialists, etc. in the region. The train will be faster by about thirty minutes compared to the fastest train on the route.

Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express will be the first Vande Bharat for Jharkhand and Bihar. Enhancing connectivity between Patna and Ranchi, the train will be a boon for tourists, students, and businessmen. It will help save about one hour and twenty-five minutes of journey time when compared with the current fastest train connecting the two places, the official statement read.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lalpur and Pakaria in Shahdol district has been postponed due to the possibility of heavy rains on Tuesday (June 27).

