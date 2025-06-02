MP: BJP slams Congress ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s Bhopal visit

Bhopal, June 2 With the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi scheduled to kick-start the 'Organisation Creation Campaign' in Madhya Pradesh on June 3, the ruling BJP has sharpened its attack against the Congress.

BJP leader Rameshwar Sharma said that the Congress has lost its ground in Madhya Pradesh; therefore, no matter what Congress leaders try to do, people will not trust them.

He said that internal conflict within Congress is a problem for the party. Sharma, a second-time MLA from Bhopal's Huzur assembly seat, said that Congress leaders are pulling each other's legs.

Questioning state Congress chief Jitu Patwari's leadership, Sharma said that he couldn't control the internal rift among some senior Congress leaders.

"No matter how many meetings Rahul Gandhi or Jitu Patwari hold, they can't do anything until Digvijaya Singh is present in the Congress," Sharma said, adding that, "Digvijaya Singh has given a clear message during Jabalpur's rally."

Sharma was referring to Digvijaya Singh's refusal to share the stage with other leaders, who instead chose to sit among the people, leaving the chair reserved for him on the stage vacant during Congress's 'Jai Hindi Sabha' held in Jabalpur on May 31.

Digvijaya’s decision not to sit on stage was perhaps to remain firm on his vow to shun podiums, he announced after a squabble erupted among Congress office-bearers over the sitting arrangement during a programme in Gwalior on April 28.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress leadership is excited for the launch of ‘Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan’ (Organisation Creation Campaign), as it would be done in the presence of LoP Rahul Gandhi and around 100 senior Congress leaders from across the country.

LoP Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to chair key meetings with members of the state party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC), MLAs, former MPs, AICC and PCC members, and over 50 leaders from other states designated as observers.

"It would be a historic day for Madhya Pradesh Congress, as a structured action plan for rebuilding the organisation will be launched for the first time, with LoP Rahul Gandhi leading the initiative. With this campaign, which will go on for the next three months, we will try to strengthen the party's position across the state," Jitu Patwari said on Monday.

