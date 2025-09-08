MP: BJP slams Kharge for his remarks on PM Modi's friendship with Trump

Bhopal, Sep 8 The Madhya Pradesh BJP hit back at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said that "PM Modi has become an enemy of the nation."

The BJP criticised Kharge's remark, stating that the senior Congress leader should have evaluated his own position before making such remarks against PM Modi and insulting the people of India.

Senior BJP leader Vishvas Sarang, responding to Kharge's remarks, said that making such remarks against PM Modi is "undoubtedly an insult to this nation and to its people".

Sarang, who is the Sports and Youth Welfare Minister, went on to say that Kharge has to take permission from Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to enter his room (office).

"Even after becoming the national president, he needs permission from Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to enter a room. He should evaluate his own position," the BJP Minister told IANS.

Sarang claimed that the opposition doesn't care for the sentiments of the people.

"Congress neither cares about the people nor about their problems. They are only doing politics to serve their own political interests," Sarang added.

National BJP leadership also launched a scathing attack against Kharge for “mocking” farmers' pain and said that Congress's “legendary insensitivity” has pushed farmers to despair for decades.

Sharing a video clip, the BJP leader Amit Malviya said, "Next time Rahul Gandhi or Congress pretend to speak for farmers, remind them of this, their own President Mallikarjun Kharge mocked farmers' pain and told them 'not to whine and seek publicity all the time. This is the legendary insensitivity of Congress that pushed farmers to despair for decades."

Malviya praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for helping farmers by doubling their incomes and embracing modern farming techniques.

"It took Prime Minister Modi to usher in a real revolution -- helping farmers diversify, double their incomes, protect crops against seasonal risks, and embrace modern farming techniques. Congress mocked, PM Modi delivered," Malviya wrote on X.

On Sunday, referring to the US tariff issue, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi could be friends, but alleged the latter has become "an enemy of the nation".

Addressing reporters in Kalaburagi, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said PM Modi and Trump could be good to each other because they sought votes for one another.

"He (Trump) and PM Modi can be friends, but PM Modi has become an enemy of the nation. He spoiled the atmosphere," Kharge has stated during his address.

