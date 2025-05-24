MP BJP speed-up preparation for PM Modi's event in Bhopal on May 31

Bhopal, May 24 The Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President V.D. Sharma along with State party in-charge Mahendra Singh held a meeting to review the party's preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhopal on May 31, party sources said.

During the meeting held on Friday at the party headquarters, the BJP leaders chalked out an elaborate plan, assigned specific task to individuals and group of leaders.

They also reviewed the preparations of different units of the party given specific task to fulfill in view of the programme.

State BJP President Sharma said that the programme's theme is "empowerment of women", the women will be given specific role to play, such as sitting arrangement for participants, venues for cultural programmes, drinking water, food, seating arrangements, entrance arrangements, pass arrangements, welcome arrangements etc.

He added that the state party unit has prepared a list of active women workers from all 31 mandals of Bhopal to head the teams.

These women will include women workers involved in BJP's booth committees, Mandal committee, councillors, and women workers working in the party.

"It is our good fortune that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Bhopal on May 31 on the occasion of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th birth anniversary. All the workers of Bhopal have started preparations for his welcome and the grandeur of the programme," Sharma said after the meeting.

The programme is being organised to commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, the legendary queen of Malwa.

More than two lakh women, who are associated with different fields from across Madhya Pradesh, are expected to attend the programme.

Significantly, it would be PM Modi's first visit to Madhya Pradesh after Operation Sindoor, carried out by the Indian armed forces that destroyed terrorist camps and training centres in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

In 2021, from this very Jamboori Maidan located near Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), PM Modi had addressed a massive rally of tribals and more than one dozen tribal-centric schemes were announced on the occasion of legendary freedom fighter Birsa Munda's birth anniversary.

Similarly, this time, it would be a women-centric event, during which the Madhya Pradesh government has planned to announce several women-centric programmes, highlight the existing beneficiary schemes especially for women, and its achievements in the past one-and-a-half years of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led BJP government.

During his day-long visit to Bhopal, PM Modi will also inaugurate the first phase of the Indore Metro Rail project along with Datia and Satna airports via video conferencing.

