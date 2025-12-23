MP: Bomb threat email prompts search operation at Ordnance Factory Itarsi

Itarsi (MP), Dec 23 The Ordnance Factory in Itarsi, a key defence unit producing propellants and ammunition, received a bomb threat via email on Tuesday, leading to an immediate evacuation and extensive search by police and bomb disposal teams.

The email arrived late Monday night on the factory's official account but was detected Tuesday morning. Management promptly alerted authorities, prompting a high-alert response. This is the second such threat to the facility in 2025, following a similar email in April that proved to be a hoax after a thorough investigation.

Speaking to IANS, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Itarsi, Virendra Mishra, said, “Two Bomb Disposal Squads are working inside the factory and searching if there is any threat. The campus has been vacated, and further investigation is going on.”

Police sources revealed the email claimed three RDX bombs had been placed at the Ordnance Factory and other locations, urging evacuation before a blast. Areas around Pathrauta, Itarsi, and Rampur were cordoned off for safety.

According to police officials, the contents of the email said the bomb (RDX) is placed at musician Ilya Raja, actor Rajnikanth’s house and at Ordnance Factory Itarsi.

The operation, supervised by Additional Superintendent of Police Abhishek Rajan, involved teams from multiple stations checking every section of the sensitive premises.

However, no suspicious objects have been found so far.

Deployment of bomb disposal squads faced slight delays due to heightened security in Madhya Pradesh for Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda's visit.

Nadda laid the foundation stones for new medical colleges under the public-private partnership model in Dhar and Betul districts on the same day. One squad was redirected from Chhindwara to assist at the factory.

The police have not issued any official statement in this regard.

The factory, under Munitions India Limited, remains under tight security.

Authorities are treating the incident seriously but believe it may be another hoax, similar to the April case.

Operations are expected to resume once cleared. Police have appealed for calm, assuring comprehensive measures.

Further details on the investigation will be shared as they emerge.

