MP: Burhanpur’s Biroda village sets example, vows to go plastic-free

Burhanpur, July 25 In a remarkable step towards environmental sustainability, Biroda village in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur district on Friday has launched a bold campaign to become a plastic-free village.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Mission, the village leadership, including the Sarpanch, Deputy Sarpanch, Secretary, and other public representatives, has united to take a pledge to rid the village of plastic.

This grassroots initiative arrives at a time when Indore has once again been crowned the cleanest city in India for the eighth consecutive year—an achievement that has fueled aspirations in villages like Biroda.

To turn their vision into reality, the Panchayat has kicked off an intensive public awareness campaign. Panchayat members are visiting households and educating villagers on the environmental and health hazards posed by plastic. The message is clear - that plastic pollutes land, water, and air, and poses serious long-term risks to human health.

School students have taken an active role in this mission, conducting rallies and awareness drives across the village. Chanting slogans and carrying placards, the children are encouraging their elders to adopt eco-friendly habits and alternatives.

The response from villagers has been overwhelmingly positive. Residents are voluntarily giving up plastic products and embracing sustainable alternatives such as cloth and jute bags. With increasing participation, the campaign is swiftly evolving into a mass movement. If this momentum continues, Biroda could soon become a model for other villages across the state and the country.

Talking to IANS, Pradeep Mali, Deputy Sarpanch of Biroda, said: "I was inspired by PM Modi’s Swachhata Abhiyan. If Indore can become the cleanest city, why not Biroda? We’ve pledged to make our village free of plastic and the cleanest in the region. The community is actively participating. Our team collects waste twice a day and has instructed all shopkeepers to keep dustbins outside their shops."

Akshara Rajendra Sonawane, a student from the local school, said: "We are raising awareness about the dangers of plastic and encouraging people to keep their surroundings clean. Everyone here is taking part in the mission."

Sandeep Chaudhary, a school teacher, added: "PM Modi’s cleanliness drive has truly inspired us. We are committed to supporting this movement in every way possible."

The seeds of this transformation were sown on October 2, 2014, when the Swachh Bharat Mission was launched as a national movement to achieve a Clean India by October 2, 2019.

The campaign was marked by a historic cleanliness pledge led by Prime Minister Modi at India Gate, joined by nearly 30 lakh government employees nationwide. The Prime Minister had even joined a walkathon at Rajpath, walking shoulder to shoulder with citizens.

Today, the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has become a Jan Andolan—a people’s movement. Citizens across India have embraced the mission, taking to the streets with brooms, cleaning public spaces, and promoting hygiene and sanitation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor