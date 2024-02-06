MP Cabinet approves proposal to refer to university VCs as ‘Kulguru’

Bhopal, Feb 7 Vice-Chancellors of universities in Madhya Pradesh will now be called ‘Kulguru’. A proposal in this regard was approved by the Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday.

The Cabinet approved the proposal to amend the Madhya Pradesh University Act, 1973 through the Madhya Pradesh University (Amendment) Bill 2024, which will be presented before the Assembly for approval.

“According to the amendment in the Bill, approval has been given to change the designation of Vice-Chancellor in universities with Kulguru,” the MP government said in an official statement on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also approved the excise policy for 2024-25 in relation to the disposal of liquor shops, local/foreign liquor supply system, and retail shops selling 'bhang'.

Accordingly, the MP government has decided to increase the annual rate for liquor shops by 15 per cent for 2023-24.

Mohan Yadav’s Cabinet also gave approval for continuing a short-term scheme for interest-free loan for 2023-24 to encourage farm productivity.

“Crop loans will be provided to the farmers through cooperative banks. Due date for the Kharif 2023 season has been fixed as March 28, 2024 and for Rabi 2023-24 season, it is June 15, 2024,” the statement said.

The state government said it will give 1.5 per cent (general) interest subsidy to all the farmers availing crop loan and 4 per cent incentive (additional interest subsidy) to the farmers who repay the loan amount timely for Kharif and Rabi seasons.

In another important step, the Cabinet approved an amendment in the department order for smooth and efficient operation of the Child Help Line in Mission Vatsalya.

According to the amendment, a helpline unit will be operated by the district child protection unit at the district level.

