MP Cabinet's decision to provide 50 pc rebate will give impetus to Gwalior Trade Fair: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Bhopal, Jan 13 Union Minister for Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, expressed his gratitude to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for approving a 50 per cent rebate in motor vehicle tax on automobile sales at the Gwalior Trade Fair-2026 from the state Cabinet on Tuesday.

Soon after Chief Minister Yadav's Cabinet approved the proposal, Union Minister Scindia responded saying that the decision will give a new momentum for trade in Gwalior-Chambal region and provide direct benefits to the people.

"Madhya Pradesh Cabinet's decision to exempt automobiles from road tax at the world-renowned Gwalior Trade Fair is highly commendable. Heartiest thanks to Chief Minister (Mohan Yadav) for his visionary decision," the Union Minister said on social media platform X.

Sharing the historical journey of Gwalior Trade Fair, he also added that it was started by his father and former Union Minister late Madhavrao Scindia in 1905 with the objective of providing a platform to local traders.

"Today it has become one of Asia's largest and the world-renowned trade fairs, establishing the economic, industrial and cultural identity of the Gwalior-Chambal region," he said.

In a letter to Chief Minister Yadav on January 3, Union Minister Scindia had requested for a rebate in motor vehicle tax on automobile sales, mentioning that the decision will not only increase the sale of vehicles but it will also ensure a large amount of revenue in a short duration for the Madhya Pradesh government.

Chief Minister Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, on Tuesday, approved several key proposals, including a 50 per cent rebate in motor vehicle tax on automobile sales at the Gwalior Trade Fair and Ujjain Vikramotsav Trade Fair for this year.

The other major decisions includes the Madhya Pradesh Space Act, 2026, along with the Madhya Pradesh Tech Policy, 2026.

This landmark policy aims to foster innovation in satelite manufacturing, geospatial analysis, and downstream applications.

It is projected to attract Rs 1,000 crore in investments and generate around 8,000 jobs over the next five years.

