MP: Campaign for Amarwara by-poll ends, CM lead BJP's campaign on last day

Bhopal, July 8 On the last day of the campaign for by-election in the Amarwara assembly seat of Chhindwara on Monday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav slammed the Congress, accusing it of running a narrative to “divide” the Hindu community for their vote bank policy.

Addressing a public gathering in Amarwara, the Chief Minister said that the Congress leaders sitting in Delhi compare Hindu community with “terrorists”. They also question why sadhu-sanyasi (priests) support the BJP's ideology.

"Sadhu-Sanyasi gives blessings to the BJP because we respect them. Our culture is to respect priests like God and in return, we receive blessings from them. Congress leaders compare the Hindu community with terrorists, but their (Congress) plan to divide the people won't be successful," the Chief Minister said.

He also expressed confidence in winning the Amarwara by-election scheduled to take place on July 10. The Chief Minister said the BJP will win Amarwara like it won Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat recently. "The way people are responding to the BJP's development works, I am sure that we will win Amarwara like Chhindwara Lok Sabha," he added.

The by-poll in Amarwara was necessitated after Congress MLA Kamlesh Shah resigned from the Assembly and party's primary membership and joined the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Shah has won the Amarwara seat for three consecutive terms, and the BJP has fielded him as its candidate for by-poll.

The Congress has fielded a new candidate - Dheernsha Invati to take on the BJP's Kamlesh Shah. The Congress under the leadership of its new state head Jitu Patwari carried out an aggressive campaign in Amarwara.

The result of the by-election will be announced on July 13.

