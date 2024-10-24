MP: Cash incentive under ‘Ladli Bhena Yojana’ to increase upto Rs 3000

Bhopal, Oct 24 The extensive campaign for the upcoming by-elections in Madhya Pradesh has started a debate on the popular flagship - 'Ladli Behna Yojana' again in Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that when he releases the monthly instalment of 'Ladli Behna Yojana', the Congress criticises the government. But, the BJP government will continue to fulfil its promises made to the people.

He said when the scheme was launched, Congress had accused the BJP of making fake promises. The scheme was launched by former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan a few months before the Assembly elections held in November 2023.

"The scheme was launched with Rs 1000 per month, and later the amount was increased to Rs 1250. We have promised to take this amount up to Rs. 3000 per month, and are committed to doing it in the coming days," Yadav said.

CM Yadav made an announcement addressing a public rally to seek support for BJP candidate Ramniwas Rawat for the Vijaypur bypolls, who filed his nomination papers on Thursday. It was CM Yadav's first public rally in view of the upcoming by-elections.

He also said that the women left out of the scheme (Ladli Behna Yojana) will be added in the coming days. During his address, CM Yadav also highlighted the Centre and state government's efforts for the overall growth of Madhya Pradesh.

Notably, 'Ladli Behna Yojana' was launched at the time when the BJP was facing anti-incumbency for its two decades of rule in Madhya Pradesh. BJP has been in power in MP since 2003, except for a brief period of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led Congress government.

Despite massive anti-incumbency, the BJP returned to power by winning 163 out of 230 assembly seats. The Congress witnessed an unprecedented defeat as it could win just 66 seats, against the 114, it had won in 2018.

