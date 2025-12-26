MP: CBI arrests Kendriya Vidyalaya clerk for taking Rs 60,000 bribe

Bhopal, Dec 26 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Senior Secretariat Assistant working in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Bank Note Press, Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, while accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000 from a security manpower contractor, an official said on Friday.

The CBI registered the instant case on Tuesday after getting a written complaint from Vinit Rana, the director of Khedapati Security Services.

Rana alleged that the accused, Ranjan Bharti, Senior Secretariat Assistant, demanded a bribe of Rs 60,000 for clearing bills related to the provision of security and manpower services that amounted to Rs 3.84 lakh, the official said in a statement.

The probe agency laid a trap on the same day and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 60,000 through a banking channel.

Later, the accused was arrested and produced before a Special CBI Court on Friday. The Special Court sent the accused to three days' police custody.

Earlier, on receiving the complaint, the CBI conducted an inquiry and prima facie found substance for registering a case under corruption provisions.

"The aforesaid complaint and verification, therefore, prima facie, disclosed commission of cognisable offences, punishable under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act," said a CBI report.

Rana informed the CBI in his complaint that he was awarded a tender on May 1, 2025, for providing security service manpower in the Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Rana said his agency's two bills pertaining to the first month of providing service were still pending as Bharti refused to clear them promptly.

Rana said Bharti made indirect references and indicated that he would clear the bills in exchange for some favours.

"I do not have any dealings with Bharti, and I do not want to pay him any bribe," said Rana in his application to the federal probe agency.

Taking note of his complaint, Superintendent of Police and head of CBI, ACB, Branch, Bhopal, Shubhendra Katta ordered the registration of an FIR against Bharti.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor