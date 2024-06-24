MP, Chhatisgarh govts can organise some programmes together: CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal/Raipur, June 24 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday welcomed Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Arun Sao at his official residence in Bhopal and held a courtesy meeting.

Sao was also accompanied by 70 Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarti Parishad (ABVP) members from Chhattisgarh.

"MP and Chhattisgarh share the same social and cultural heritage and history as well. The governments of both states can organise several programmes together, and we held a discussion on it," CM Yadav said.

Sao and ABVP members of Chhattisgarh were in Bhopal to attend the memorial ceremony of ABVP's founder Shaligram Tomar.

The memorial ceremony was organised at Manas Bahwan on Sunday.

Both CM Yadav and Deputy CM Sao have been associated with the ABVP for a long time, and during the meeting, they recalled their memories also.

The Assembly elections in MP and Chhattisgarh were held together in November 2023, and the BJP formed the government in both states.

In the Lok Sabha elections, BJP won all 29 seats in MP, while it won 10 out of 11 in Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh on November 1, 2001.

