MP, Chhattisgarh reel under heavy rain; red alerts issued for some parts

Bhopal, June 22 Central India continued to face the brunt of active monsoon systems on Sunday, as heavy rainfall lashed large parts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, severely disrupting routine life.

More than 22 districts across Madhya Pradesh recorded considerable precipitation, resulting in waterlogging, rising river levels, and widespread emergency response measures.

Amid deteriorating weather conditions, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s helicopter was forced to make an unscheduled landing at the Pipariya helipad in Narmadapuram district.

He later continued his journey by road to the hill station of Pachmarhi with his family.

In a separate incident, Ujjain’s Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple witnessed a structural mishap as a portion of the ceiling plaster collapsed in the temple’s tunnel complex, reportedly due to prolonged leakage from above.

Rainfall intensity varied across districts, with Tikamgarh recording two inches of rain over nine hours, followed by 1.5 inches in Mandla, 1.4 inches in Narmadapuram, 1 inch in Gwalior, and 45 mm across Bhopal-Raisen.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the downpour is being driven by a strong low-pressure system over the region, enhanced by a trough from the west and an active cyclonic circulation.

These combined systems are expected to continue delivering moderate to heavy rain, particularly in eastern and northern Madhya Pradesh.

A red alert has been issued for Agar Malwa, Ujjain, Shajapur, and Rajgarh for June 23. An orange alert is in place for Neemuch and Mandsaur, while several other districts, including Vidisha, Raisen, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Satna, Rewa, and Mauganj, are likely to receive heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms.

Forecasts for the coming days remain grim. On June 24, very heavy rainfall is anticipated in Shahdol, Sagar, Guna, Ashoknagar, and Shivpuri, with persistent showers expected in Gwalior, Datia, Vidisha, Damoh, and Katni.

On June 25, Panna is likely to be the focal point of very heavy rain, while Guna, Ashoknagar, Sagar, Damoh, and Chhatarpur remain on the watchlist for sustained precipitation.

Chhattisgarh is also under a rain alert, with cities like Bhilai experiencing high humidity and intermittent showers.

The IMD has urged residents across both states to remain cautious through the week and follow official advisories amid the ongoing monsoon surge.

