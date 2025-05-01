MP, Chh’garh to witness moderate rainfall & gusty winds till May 5

Bhopal, May 1 Scattered to widespread light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 km/h, with gusts up to 60 km/h, is expected in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh until May 5, an official said.

The local weather office forecasts thundersqualls, with winds reaching 50-60 km/h and gusts up to 70 km/h, in parts of East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh between May 2 and May 4.

Isolated hailstorms are also likely in East Madhya Pradesh on May 2 and 3, and in Chhattisgarh on May 3.

The districts of Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Ratlam, Ujjain, Agar, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Mandla, Balaghat, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari have experienced notable shifts in weather patterns.

An upper-air cyclonic circulation persists over southwest Rajasthan and its vicinity, observed at an altitude of 0.9 kilometres above sea level, is a reason for the sudden change in weather pattern, said the weather department.

Another such circulation lies over central southeast Rajasthan, extending up to 1.5 kilometres above sea level. A north-south trough stretches from this system in Rajasthan to northern Kerala, traversing West Madhya Pradesh, the weather department said.

Rainfall over the last 24 hours was sporadic across divisions such as Ujjain, Shahdol, and Bhopal, and is likely, while other regions remained dry. Maximum temperatures were recorded at 43.2°C in Khargone, 43.1°C in Khandwa, and 43.0°C in Ratlam.

Meanwhile, the lowest temperatures were observed at 18.0°C in Pachmarhi (Narmadapuram district), 19.0°C in Amarkantak, and 20.0°C in Kalyanpur, both in Shahdol district.

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds travelling at 40-50 kilometres per hour, affecting several districts in the state. Residents are advised to remain vigilant.

In Simga town of Chhattisgarh, gusty winds played havoc at various places, uprooting trees and other man-made structures. According to reports, a toll plaza was obliterated, collapsing onto the road.

Meanwhile, a roadside shed in Devendra Nagar fell, crushing several parked cars beneath it. With the help of earthmoving machines, efforts were made to clear the debris and restore normalcy.

The Meteorological Department has issued warnings for storms and rain in the state for the next four days, urging residents to stay cautious.

