MP CM announces ex-gratia for kin of three youths killed in Damoh road accident

Bhopal, May 30 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has sanctioned an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of three deceased in a bike accident that occurred in Damoh district on May 29.

Expressing profound grief over their untimely death, Chief Minister Dr Yadav asked the district collector to provide assistance to the members of the affected families.

The victims were identified as Chandan, son of Gendalal Ahirwar; Sandeep, son of Ramji Ahirwar; and Sonu, son of Nandlal Ahirwar, who died in a road accident near the village of Marasukhi Tiraha on the Damoh-Chhatarpur State Highway on Thursday.

Collector Damoh has been directed to pay the amount to the concerned immediately, an official said.

A government-owned sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided with a motorcycle, resulting in an impact so severe that all three riders were killed instantly.

All three victims -- Chandan Ahirwar, aged 26; Sonu, aged 25, and Sandeep Ahirwar, aged 24 -- were residents of Vadon Pahadi village in Tejgarh.

According to Abhishek Tiwari, the city superintendent of police (SP), the three were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony in Jerath village of Patharia tehsil the previous night when the accident occurred.

Their bodies were handed over to their families following a post-mortem examination.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the driver of the vehicle, who has since been apprehended.

Authorities have registered a case for negligent driving.

The police officer further said that emergency responders transported the victims to a nearby hospital, who were severely injured, but they were declared dead on arrival.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing. This tragic incident has once again raised concerns about road safety and reckless driving, prompting calls for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations to prevent further loss of life.

