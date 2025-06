MP CM announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for kin of 7 killed in road accident in Rewa

Bhopal, June 5 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, while expressing profound grief over the death of seven persons in Rewa, has announced a financial support of Rs 2 lakh each to the family of the deceased.

He has also announced financial support of Rs 50,000 to each of the injured persons in the accident.

He announced the support through his X handle, “Tragedy struck near Sohagi village in Rewa district when a truck carrying cement pillars overturned onto an auto carrying devotees from Nai Garhi, Mauganj district. The group had been returning from Prayagraj after performing a sacred Ganga bath. The devastating accident claimed seven lives and left three others injured. In response to this heart-breaking accident, the Madhya Pradesh government has extended its support to the affected families. Authorities have directed that financial aid be provided—Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those who sustained serious injuries.”

The incident occurred when a truck carrying cement poles overturned onto an auto-rickshaw, resulting in seven fatalities and two injuries. The accident took place around 12.30 pm on Thursday, as confirmed by Udit Mishra, the sub-divisional magistrate of Teonthar, a tehsil in Rewa district.

“The auto-rickshaw, carrying passengers returning from Prayagraj, was struck by the truck, which was also travelling from the same city towards Rewa. Six bodies were transported to Teonthar Hospital, while four injured individuals were taken to Gangev Hospital before being referred to Sanjay Gandhi Medical College in Rewa. One of the injured later succumbed to his injuries during treatment, bringing the death toll to seven,” he told IANS. Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident and to identify the victims. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

According to police reports, the accident occurred when the truck attempted to overtake the auto-rickshaw and negotiate a narrow section of the elevated road. A man, a woman, and two children travelling in the auto were killed on the spot. The victims were residents of Nai Garhi in Mauganj district and were returning home after taking a holy dip in the Ganges.

While the exact number of passengers in the auto-rickshaw remains uncertain, initial reports indicate that at least eight people were on board.

On Wednesday, a similar accident occurred in Jhabua district, where a cement mixer truck overturned onto a van, killing nine people instantly.

Sohagi Pahad in Rewa has a history of deadly accidents. In October 2022, a tragic crash at the same location claimed 15 lives and injured around 40 others. The accident involved a bus carrying nearly 100 passengers from Hyderabad to Gorakhpur, which collided with a trolley in the early hours of the morning.

