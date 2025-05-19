MP CM announces Rs 25 lakh aid for kin of elephant attack victims

Bhopal, May 19 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has announced financial aid of Rs 25 lakh for the families of three villagers who tragically lost their lives in an elephant attack in Shahdol district.

Expressing his condolences, he assured the affected families of the state government's unwavering support during this difficult time. Announcing the aid, the chief minister, in a post on X, wrote, “A tragic incident occurred in Shahdol district, where three villagers lost their lives in a sudden elephant attack while collecting tendu leaves in the forest.” He further wrote that recognising the gravity of the loss, the government has announced “financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for each bereaved family.” “As the investigation progresses, efforts are underway to ensure such incidents are prevented in the future,” the chief minister wrote further.

According to police, wild elephants attacked three villagers, who had ventured into the forest to collect tendu leaves on Monday, killing them on the spot.

Initially, police officials confirmed only two deaths, but later another villager, Mohan Lal Patel, was reportedly trampled to death by a group of elephants, according to police sources.

The victims have been identified as 40-year-old Umesh Kol, 65-year-old Devgania Baiga, and Mohan Lal Patel, who was estimated to be between 80 and 85 years old and a resident of Barachh village.

Speaking to IANS, sub-divisional police officer Ravi Prakash Kol stated that the victims had entered the forest early in the morning to collect tendu leaves. As Umesh found himself surrounded by elephants, other tendu leaf collectors fled, raising the alarm with the forest department. His wife, who had accompanied him, managed to save herself by climbing a tree, but was helpless as she watched her husband being trampled to death.

Meanwhile, just a kilometre away in Doda forest, Devgania Baiga met a similar fate. She had been gathering tendu leaves when she was suddenly confronted by wild elephants. Despite her desperate cries for help, she was unable to escape and was crushed.

Mohan Lal Patel had also ventured into the forest near his village and was fatally attacked by the elephants.

Elephant raids are frequent in villages bordering the state. According to forest officials, this particular herd has migrated from Bandhavgarh Sanctuary and is currently moving towards Biohari from Sidhi. Their presence has alarmed local communities, as past instances of destruction -- including damage to crops and homes -- have instilled deep fear among residents.

For many tribal people in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, collecting tendu leaves is an essential source of income, making human-elephant conflicts a persistent challenge. To address these recurring confrontations, the government recently approved a 47-crore Human-Elephant Conflict Mitigation Plan. Implemented on May 13, the initiative aims to equip farmers and rural communities with strategies to manage sudden encounters and protect their livelihoods.

Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya had said that training programmes will be conducted to help people safely drive elephants away from farmland and minimise losses.

Forest officials estimate that over 150 wild elephants regularly inhabit the Bandhavgarh and Sanjay Dubri Tiger Reserves. Many of these elephants migrate from neighbouring Chhattisgarh and frequently venture into tribal villages, increasing risks associated with crop destruction, property damage, and human casualties. As efforts to mitigate these conflicts continue, authorities remain focused on protecting both wildlife and local communities from further devastation.

