MP CM approves ‘e-vidhan’ & purchase of aircraft for state govt

Bhopal, July 10 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday approved several proposals including ‘e-Vidhan’ and aircraft purchase for the state government.

The ‘e-Vidhan’ is a step to make the state assembly paperless and bring it on a digital platform. The state government has approved 83.87 crore for this project which was pending for the last several years.

Former Madhya Pradesh Speaker Girish Gautam along with some senior officials had visited a couple of states to learn the new system; however, it was delayed due to various reasons, including the allocation of adequate funds for it.

The ‘national e-Vidhan application’ scheme was launched by the Central government to make all the legislative assemblies paperless and bring them on one platform. Several state legislative assemblies have been made paperless in the past few years.

The Cabinet has also approved aircraft purchases for the state government. “Approval was given to the decision to purchase aircraft model Challenger 3500 jet aircraft,” the Department of Public Relations (DPR) said in a statement.

The Cabinet has also approved the proposal for increasing scholarships for the students. According to the approval, the present monthly scholarship for boys will be increased from Rs 1230 to Rs 1550 and for girls, it will be increased from Rs. 1270 to Rs 1590 per month.

The Cabinet also gave the nod to invite tenders for seven projects of the Narmada Valley Development Department worth Rs 9,271 crore. Besides these, the government has also allocated Rs 217 crore for the expansion of Indore Central Jail.

