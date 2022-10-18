MP: CM Chouhan chairs virtual meet to discuss govt schemes, developmental works in Damoh

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday chaired a virtual review meeting with the Damoh district officials regarding the government schemes and developmental works undertaken in the district.

Officials of the concerned departments including the Damoh district administration were present during the meeting.

Earlier, the CM had announced the state government will start education in Hindi in six engineering and six polytech colleges this year.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah is launching the Hindi version of medical education books for students who had not studied in English medium schools and could not express their talents because of not having knowledge of English. This day will be written in history in golden letters," Chouhan said, Speaking to ANI.

CM Chouhan said the Madhya Pradesh government would start engineering and polytechnic studies in Hindi soon.

"We will free education completely from English. Whoever wants to study (in English) can study, there is no compulsion...We will start education in Hindi in six engineering and six polytech colleges this year. It is our dream to start education in Hindi at IIT and IIM in the state."

"Why do we have to be a slave to the English language? If Chinese, Japanese, Germans, Russians and French can study and express their talents in their own respective languages and reach high positions then why cannot our children do that?" he added.

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said that his government will share these books with other States to promote education in English.

"We will share the (Hindi medical education) books that we have prepared, with other states. I will meet with the chief ministers of all states regarding this. Whatever we have, we will give to others and if they (other states) do well in anything, we will take from them," Chouhan said.

( With inputs from ANI )

