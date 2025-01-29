MP CM discusses strengthening India-Japan ties in Tokyo

Bhopal, Jan 29 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday met Japan's Parliamentary Vice Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Hisashi Matsumoto in Kasumigaseki, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo on the importance of Japan-India cooperation and strengthening ties at the state level.

He also met the President of East Japan Railway Company and the South Asia Committee of Keidanren, Yuji Fukusawa and held extensive discussions on investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh. The meeting was held at the conference hall of the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo, focusing on technical cooperation and investment opportunities in the railway and transport sectors.

The Chief Minister will attend several programmes, including crucial discussions with prominent industrialists and organisations.

Meanwhile, he will meet the Japan External Trade Organization President Susumu Kataoka. The primary goal of the discussions will be to explore business and industrial development opportunities in Madhya Pradesh and strengthen trade relations with Japan.

After a series of meetings with different leading industrialists and the representatives of different organisations, Chief Minister Yadav will participate in an interaction programme with the Indian diaspora at the Hikari Hall of the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo.

During the discussion, the Chief Minister will highlight the state's industrial progress, investment opportunities, and policies.

He will also attend the dinner hosted during the event and extend an invitation for the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit to be organised in Bhopal on February 24 and 25.

On Tuesday, addressing the inaugural session, Chief Minister Yadav praised Japan for its resilience and emerging from the devastating earthquakes and natural disasters.

"Japan has been associated with the tradition of Gautam Buddha for thousands of years and we come from the land of Buddha, which always has a special relationship with Japan since past times," CM Yadav said.

Meanwhile, he expressed gratitude to India's Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, who has played a big role in connecting people from all types of business houses associated with the industry.

"Especially with regard to Japan, the goods exported from Madhya Pradesh, include products made of aluminium, organic chemicals, nuclear reactors, boiler, machinery, Mechanical Equipment and Pharmaceutical Products," CM Yadav said.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the Madhya Pradesh government has changed policies to attract investors. He noted that special policies introduced by the Madhya Pradesh government have attracted big investors in large sectors, especially in garment, logistics, food processing, ethanol, IT, pharma, and medical devices.

