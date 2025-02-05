MP CM distributes e-scooties to meritorius students

Bhopal, Feb 5 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday distributed e-scooties to 7,900 meritorious students enrolled with the government schools.

The meritorious students of government-run higher secondary schools, academic year 2023 -2024, were given e-scooties.

In an event organised by the School Education Department at Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium in Bhopal, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav handed over keys to nearly a dozen students.

Addressing the gathering of students on this occasion, Chief Minister Yadav encouraged them to achieve more success in life.

"Merit is good for academic success but morality and ethics are also important to make life better," he said.

In a post on social media platform X, he said: "Every child should be educated; time, distance and lack of means of transport should not become obstacles in education and the path to a golden future should be smooth; we are continuously working to fulfil this resolution."

"Dear students! Study hard and build a developed Madhya Pradesh; congratulations to all of you and best wishes for a bright future," his post read.

School Education Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh and some other ministers were also present on the occasion.

The School Education Minister said the initiative to provide e-scooties has been taken to encourage students to work hard and better their lives.

He also said, "On one side, there are private schools where parents spend a huge amount of money and on the other side, the state government is providing all possible help to the students, including training sessions and various other facilities."

Notably, the move is part of the state's Education Department scheme rewarding students who get the highest marks in the Government Higher Secondary Schools in the state.

Under the scheme, e-scooties are provided to the students who get the highest marks in the government school in Class 12th.

