MP CM in UK to woo investors thanks High Commission, diaspora for support

Bhopal, Nov 25 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who embarked on a six-day foreign visit to attract foreign investments from the UK and Germany, sought the Indian High Commission's support for the Global Investors Summit (GIS) scheduled in Bhopal in February next year, an official said on Monday.

Expressing gratitude for a warm welcome, Yadav hailed Vikram Doraiswami, High Commissioner of India to the UK, and the Indian diaspora on Sunday for supporting his efforts.

He said that one-on-one meetings and meaningful discussions about investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh have been truly inspiring and informative.

"I am deeply grateful for the warm welcome I received. I am eager to contribute to transforming Madhya Pradesh into a thriving industrial hub and a beacon of economic growth," CM Mohan Yadav said in a statement issued by his office in Bhopal on Monday.

Mohan Yadav is on a six-day (November 24 to 30) visit to the UK and Germany to elevate industrial development in Madhya Pradesh and through foreign investment.

On his first foreign visit after taking charge as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in December last year, Mohan Yadav is aiming to foster partnerships with global industrialists by highlighting potential in key sectors of the state.

MP CM has sought the High Commission's support for establishing Madhya Pradesh as a preferred destination for British investors.

On Tuesday, CM Yadav is scheduled to hold an interactive session with over 120 leading UK-based industrialists to encourage them to invest in Madhya Pradesh, according to the CM office.

Following three days in the UK, CM Yadav will travel to Germany on November 27. In Munich and Stuttgart, he will engage with Bavarian state government leaders, industry representatives, and Indian consular officials.

