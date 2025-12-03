MP CM invites JP Nadda to lay foundation of four medical colleges

New Delhi, Dec 3 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday met BJP national president and Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda in New Delhi and invited him to lay the foundation stones of four new medical colleges in the state.

Yadav, accompanied by Indore Lok Sabha MP Shankar Lalvani, met Nadda at the Parliament late in the evening.

Talking to IANS, the Chief Minister said the colleges will be established under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in Panna, Katni, Dhar and Betul districts.

“I have requested Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda to lay the foundation stones of four new medical colleges. He has accepted our invitation and will visit Madhya Pradesh by the last week of December,” said the Chief Minister.

The state government has allocated 25 acres of land for each college at a nominal rate of Rs 1.

Earlier in April, the government announced the land allotment policy for investors and secured cabinet approval.

Amendments were also made to facilitate the transfer of district hospitals to PPP-developed medical colleges.

The meeting came a day after Yadav chaired special review sessions of five departments, including Public Health and Family Welfare.

The Health Department, led by Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, has faced scrutiny following incidents such as the Coldrif cough syrup tragedy in Chhindwara and rat-biting cases at Indore’s M. Y. Hospital.

