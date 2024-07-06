MP CM kick-starts 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign in Bhopal

Bhopal, July 6 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday launched the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign in Bhopal, saying that it will prove to be a milestone towards environment protection.

CM Yadav, accompanied by state BJP head V. D. Sharma, planted a sapling at Jamburi Maidan. The Chief Minister also carried a photograph of his mother while planting the sapling.

CM Yadav said, "This step is a resolution to protect the environment. The resolution of Bhopal residents to plant 12 lakh saplings will prove to be a milestone towards environmental protection, which will inspire other cities."

Meanwhile, he also appealed to people in the state to participate in the campaign.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

The Madhya Pradesh government is equally committed to environmental conservation, aiming to plant approximately 5.5 crore saplings across the state by July 15.

Notably, for the last few years, his predecessor Shivraj Singh Chouhan (now Union Minister) used to plant one sapling every day at Shyamala Hills.

Planting a sapling was a daily routine until he shifted to Delhi after becoming the Union Agriculture Minister.

