MP CM makes slew of announcements on PM Modi’s birthday

Bhopal, Sep 17 On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made several announcements at different events organised in the state.

He announced to establishment of 'Jan Aushadhi' centres at 50 district hospitals. The announcement was made during an event at Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium in Bhopal.

On this occasion, Governor Mangubhai Patel and the Chief Minister formally inaugurated 'Jan Aushadhi' centres by lighting the lamps.

The 'Jan Aushadhi' - a campaign promoted by the Department of Pharmaceuticals of the Union government, provides generic drugs that are priced 50 to 60 per cent lower than the popular brands.

The scheme has witnessed rapid expansion in a very short period of time across the country. In Madhya Pradesh, the 'Jan Aushadhi' centres will be operated by the Red Cross, as the state government officially has said.

Meanwhile, the state government also kicked started the ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ campaign to celebrate the occasion of PM Modi's 74th birthday. The campaign will continue to run till October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti) and the Madhya Pradesh BJP unit will take the initiative at every corner of the state.

The Chief Minister also announced the 'Griha-Pravesh' of 51,000 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and also announced incentives for Safai Mitras based on Garbage Free City Star Certification.

--IANS

pd/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor