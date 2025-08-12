MP CM meets HM Amit Shah, discusses new laws and milk production

New Delhi/Bhopal, Aug 12 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his office in the Parliament during his visit to New Delhi on Tuesday.

During the meeting with Union Home Minister, Yadav informed him about the progressive steps to ensure effective implementation of the Centre's three criminal laws brought into effect from July 1 2024.

The three new criminal laws, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

The first case under the new law in Madhya Pradesh was registered at the Nishatpura police station in Bhopal.

After meeting with Shah, Chief Minister Yadav, during an interaction with the media, said that Madhya Pradesh has successfully implemented the new laws effectively, and close monitoring is being done to meet the challenges.

"I met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised him about the new steps to ensure implementation of three new criminal laws in the state. Madhya Pradesh is committed to providing good governance as well as better law and order for its citizens," Yadav said.

Yadav also informed Shah about further steps taken for increasing milk production in Madhya Pradesh.

"Madhya Pradesh at present contributes 8 per cent in milk production, and we have decided to take it to 25 per cent in the next five years," Yadav added.

The Chief Minister said that the Union Home Minister has always supported every step for the state's progress, and he assured to guide in making Madhya Pradesh a developed state.

