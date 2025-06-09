MP CM Mohan Yadav calls PM Modi visionary of ‘Viksit Bharat’

Bhopal, June 9 Marking the completion of 11 years of BJP rule at the Centre, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the architect of a "Viksit Bharat", crediting him with ushering in a new era of good governance, cultural resurgence, and inclusive development.

Taking to X, Yadav wrote, “On behalf of the people of Madhya Pradesh, I extend heartfelt congratulations to the visionary of ‘Viksit Bharat’ for completing 11 years of the most successful and transformative governance.”

Yadav said that under PM Modi's leadership, long-neglected dreams of progress and a cultural renaissance have found new expression and purpose. “India’s pride, traditions, and aspirations have found their rightful place under PM Modi’s leadership. That is why the people have unwavering faith in his guarantee,” he added.

Echoing the sentiment, Madhya Pradesh BJP president and Khajuraho MP V.D. Sharma also praised the Prime Minister’s tenure, highlighting the far-reaching reforms and public welfare initiatives of the past decade.

“From elevating India to the world’s fourth-largest economy to improving the lives of farmers, women, youth, workers, and the elderly -- PM Modi’s leadership has been a blessing to all sections of society,” Sharma posted on X.

BJP leaders and workers across Madhya Pradesh joined in celebrating the milestone, hailing the Centre’s achievements and reaffirming their support for the Modi government.

The NDA government has completed 11 years in power, coinciding with the first anniversary of Prime Minister Modi’s third term. To mark the occasion, the Centre released a comprehensive e-book outlining major achievements across sectors, describing the past 11 years as a period of inclusive, sustainable, and progressive development.

“The government under Prime Minister Modi has remained steadfast in its commitment to ensuring equity and creating opportunities for all citizens,” the document noted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also marked the anniversary, describing the period as a golden era in Indian governance. He emphasised the government's robust national security posture, stating that “India now responds to terror attacks by entering the homes of terrorists.”

Shah added that the 11-year tenure has been characterized by economic revival, cultural resurgence, and a firm commitment to social justice and national security.

