MP CM Mohan Yadav chairs BJP legislature party meeting in Bhopal

Bhopal, Dec 5 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Friday, chaired a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators at his residence in Bhopal and discussed on various key issues, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which is underway in the state.

The crucial meeting was held on the last day of the Winter session of state Assembly.

It also came when Chief Minister Yadav-led BJP government is completing two years in the office on December 13 and he is reviewing the performance of all his Cabinet Ministers.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Yadav shared the state government's plan for the upcoming three years and instructed the BJP legislators to prepare development plans for their respective Assembly constituencies and the budget can be allocated accordingly.

On this occasion, BJP legislators also held discussion the state government's progressive steps for the state's growth and also its achievements in the past two years.

They also held a discussion on steps taken for strengthening the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh.

While addressing the meeting, CM Yadav also urged BJP legislators to keep a close watch on the SIR exercise to provide support to the booth level officers.

"In the meeting of BJP Legislature Party, discussions were held on the progress of ongoing development works in the state and the work plans for the next three years. Special discussion was held on the SIR exercise," the Chief Minister said in a statement.

He also conveyed a message of the party's Central leadership.

Chief Minister Yadav had met BJP President J.P. Nadda during his visit to New Delhi on Thursday night.

All the BJP legislators, including state unit Chief Hemant Khandelwal, Cabinet Ministers and organisational leaders for the state attended the meeting.

