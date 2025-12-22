MP CM Mohan Yadav meets BJP Working President Nitin Nabin in Delhi

New Delhi/Bhopal, Dec 22 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met the newly appointed BJP Working President Nitin Nabin during his visit to the party office in New Delhi on Monday.

During the courtesy meeting, Chief Minister Yadav congratulated 45-year-old Nitin Nabin, who recently took charge as National Working President of the BJP.

"Today, in New Delhi, I had a cordial meeting with the newly appointed national working president of the BJP, Nitin Nabin, and congratulated him for a successful tenure," the Chief Minister wrote on X after the meeting.

In the Bihar Assembly elections held recently, the BJP emerged victorious. CM Mohan Yadav had addressed over a dozen public rallies. However, it was his first official meeting after Nabin took over charge as the party's new working chief last week.

Nabin carries the experience of governance, having served as a Minister in the Bihar government multiple times. He has held the posts of Minister of the Road Construction Department, Urban Development and Housing and Law Department in the Bihar government.

In 2008, in the BJP, he served as a National Executive Committee Member of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Co-in-charge of the Youth Wing.

In 2010-2013, he became the National General Secretary of the Yuva Morcha. From 2016-19, he has held the post of the Yuva Morcha State President in Bihar and was the BJP Election In-charge in Sikkim in 2019. In June 2019, he was made the Sikkim State BJP Organisation In-charge.

During his visit to Delhi, the Chief Minister also called on Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, at the latter's residence and held a discussion regarding the improvement in the law and justice department in the state on Monday.

The Chief Minister’s Delhi trip comes three days before Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s scheduled visit to Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25.

To mark the occasion, the Home Minister will lay the foundation stones of new industrial development projects worth more than Rs 21 lakh crore. He will also inaugurate several other big projects in Madhya Pradesh.

