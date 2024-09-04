MP CM Mohan Yadav’s father cremated in Ujjain

Bhopal, Sep 4 The last rites of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s father Poonam Chand Yadav, who died following a prolonged illness, were performed in his home district Ujjain on Wednesday.

The funeral procession started from the Chief Minister’s ancestral house and passed through main roads before reaching the river banks in Ujjain.

A large number of people from all walks of life joined the funeral procession.

The Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues stood on a truck decorated with flowers that carried the mortal remains of Poonam Chand Yadav.

The body was cremated on the bank of Kshipra River and Mohan Yadav’s elder brother Nandu Yadav lit the pyre. Chief Minister was also seen performing some rituals with teary eyes for the last rites of his father.

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Madhya Pradesh Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia, Deputy Chief Ministers Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla, MP BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma, and state cabinet ministers Kailash Vijaywargiya and Tulsi Silawat were also present at the funeral.

“The loss of a father is an irreparable loss of life. My condolences are with the bereaved family in this hour of grief. Even though the father is not physically with you, the shadow of his blessings is always with you,” said Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while expressing condolence.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with former state home minister Narottam Mishra was seen accompanying Mohan Yadav during the funeral procession carried from his home.

Several other BJP leaders and ministers were also present during the cremation. Congress veterans Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh have also expressed their condolences through social media.

--IANS

