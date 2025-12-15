MP CM offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple, says PM Modi changed city

Varanasi/Bhopal, Dec 15 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath and Kal Bhairava temples during his visit to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

After offering prayers, CM Yadav interacted with the media outside the temple premises and said that he feels divine energy whenever he comes to this holy place, Kashi Vishwanath.

The Chief Minister stated that Varanasi witnessed tremendous growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Banaras has changed a lot in the past few years. Thanks to PM Modi, whose leadership has brought new glory to Banaras," Mohan Yadav said.

CM Yadav visited the city two days after completing his two years in office as the chief minister. He further stated that he belongs to Lord Mahakal's Nagari (city), Ujjain, and he understands the importance of Kashi Vishwanath, which is like heaven.

He also shared the pictures of his visit on his social media account X and wrote that he had prayed at the temples for the welfare of all.

Later, CM Yadav visited Uttar Pradesh Minister Girish Chandra Yadav's residence in Jaunpur district to pay homage to the latter's father. "Today, I visited the residence of Shri Girish Chandra Yadav Ji, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Sports and Youth Welfare in the Uttar Pradesh government, located in Samaspur Paniyeriya, Jaunpur, and paid floral tributes to his late revered father. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant peace to his noble soul," the CM wrote on X.

Mohan Yadav, who was in New Delhi on Sunday night, had a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He has invited Shah to visit Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior to unveil a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary on December 25.

Apart from Gwalior, the birthplace of Vajpayee, his life-size statue will also be unveiled in Rewa during Home Minister Amit Shah's visit.

Last week, CM Mohan Yadav had stated that the state government will perform ‘bhoomi pujan' and dedicate development works worth over Rs two lakh crore to the people to mark the centenary year of late former prime minister and Bharat Ratna, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on December 25.

