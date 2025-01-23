MP CM pays tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary

Bhopal, Jan 23 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday paid tributes to legendary freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary.

Chief Minister Yadav paid floral tributes at the statue of the iconic leader at Subhas Chowk in Bhopal. On the occasion, he was accompanied by State BJP president V. D. Sharma and party's state organisational secretary Hitanand Sharma and some other party leaders.

Remembering the Subhas Chandra Bose, Chief Minister Yadav said the iconic freedom fighter devoted his life to the nation.

He said that despite clearing Indian Civil Services (ICS), Netaji decided not to work under the British government.

"Clearing the ICS exam at the time was a big achievement, but Netaji decided to take the path of patriotism and make the country free from British rule," CM Yadav said.

Born in 1897, Bose was a charismatic and popular leader who rose to become the president of the Congress in 1938 but fell out with the party after he advocated for raising military, to fight India's colonial rulers.

"Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose became Congress president but the Congress didn't like him. Later, he established his army (Azad Hind Fauj) to fight against British rule," he added.

Notably, in 2021, the Modi government officially designated January 23 as Parakram Diwas (Valour Day) to mark the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose.

The day aims to honour his legacy and motivate citizens, especially the youth, to emulate his bravery and national pride.

Plans were also underway to construct a National Memorial dedicated to Netaji on the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep.

On the occasion of Parakram Diwas 2025, a grand celebration is scheduled to unfold from January 23 to January 25 at Barabati Fort in the historic city of Cuttack, the birthplace of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Known for his indomitable spirit, visionary leadership, and dedication to equality, Netaji continues to inspire generations of Indians.

