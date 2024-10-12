MP CM performs 'Shastra Puja' on Dussehra, wishes for state's welfare

Bhopal, Oct 12 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday performed Shastra Puja on the occasion of Dussehra and wished for the welfare of the state.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Yadav wrote: "On the occasion of Vijayadashami and the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar ji, I performed 'Shastra Puja' in Bhopal as per the rituals and prayed to Goddess Durga and Lord Ram for the well-being of all the people of the state."

The state government has dedicated this year's Shastra Pujan programme to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, honouring her legacy of women empowerment and exemplary governance.

Extending his heartfelt greetings to the people on the occasion recognising Devi Ahilyabai's contributions to public welfare across the nation, the government held various 'Shastra Puja' programmes to honour her legacy and educate today's generation about her impactful achievements.

Besides CM Yadav, his cabinet ministers, Lok Sabha MPs and MLAs of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) participated in the traditional 'Shastra Puja' in their respective constituencies and districts.

Dussehra or Vijaydashmi is one of the major festivals of Hindus which marks the victory of good over evil and symbolises the triumph of righteousness (dharma) over injustice (adharma).

Indian festivals symbolise enthusiasm and joy, he said, and extended heartfelt greetings to the people on the occasion.

Meanwhile, on the foundation day of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the MP CM extended congratulations and best wishes to all the volunteer brothers of the world's largest voluntary organisation dedicated to national service!

"A volunteer is always ready to give his all in the service of the nation and society. It is a privilege to serve Mother India by joining the RSS, a nationalist organisation dedicated to India and Indianness," his post on X read.

